Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,114 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 6,458 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $6,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 178.4% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 154.0% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Cigna from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.00.

Cigna Stock Performance

Shares of CI opened at $288.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $307.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.54. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $224.22 and a 1 year high of $340.11.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. Cigna had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.77 EPS. Cigna’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 24.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 20.95%.

Insider Transactions at Cigna

In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $236,130.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,272.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $5,924,720.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,433,053.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $236,130.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,272.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,627 shares of company stock valued at $12,712,431 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

See Also

