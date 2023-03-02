Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.94

Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.94 and traded as low as $0.87. Cielo shares last traded at $0.94, with a volume of 282,265 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on CIOXY shares. UBS Group upgraded Cielo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cielo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised Cielo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Cielo Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.95.

Cielo Increases Dividend

About Cielo

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0109 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.51%. This is an increase from Cielo’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. Cielo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.35%.

Cielo SA engages in the provision of payment processing solutions. The firm provides services related to credit and debit cards and other means of payment, including signing up of merchants and service providers, rental, installation and maintenance of POS (point-of-sale) terminals, data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions, as well as the issuance and management of payment accounts.

