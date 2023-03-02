Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Sunday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Cidara Therapeutics from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Shares of CDTX opened at $1.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.49. Cidara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average of $0.84.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,437,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 23,588 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 724.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 689,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 606,201 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M Jr lifted its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 635,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 56,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 592,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 7,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

