Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Sunday morning.
Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Cidara Therapeutics from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.
Cidara Therapeutics Stock Up 29.8 %
Shares of CDTX opened at $1.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.49. Cidara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average of $0.84.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cidara Therapeutics
Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile
Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
