CIBC Cuts Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target to C$147.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) had its price objective dropped by CIBC from C$150.00 to C$147.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.21% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RY. Veritas Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. CSFB decreased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$153.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Thursday. Cormark reduced their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$161.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$144.92.
Royal Bank of Canada Stock Up 1.7 %
Royal Bank of Canada stock traded up C$2.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$135.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,755,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,068,201. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$134.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$129.77. The company has a market cap of C$187.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.75. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$116.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$144.15.
Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Bank of Canada
In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,130 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$134.77, for a total value of C$556,595.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$791,498.34.
Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company. The company operates through five segments: Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury, and Capital Markets. The Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions, as well as indirect lending, including auto financing; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
