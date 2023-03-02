CIBC Cuts Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target to C$147.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) had its price objective dropped by CIBC from C$150.00 to C$147.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RY. Veritas Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. CSFB decreased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$153.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Thursday. Cormark reduced their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$161.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$144.92.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Up 1.7 %

Royal Bank of Canada stock traded up C$2.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$135.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,755,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,068,201. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$134.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$129.77. The company has a market cap of C$187.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.75. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$116.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$144.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada ( TSE:RY Get Rating ) (NYSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported C$2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.71 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$12.57 billion for the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 32.56%. As a group, analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.8940568 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,130 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$134.77, for a total value of C$556,595.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$791,498.34.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company. The company operates through five segments: Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury, and Capital Markets. The Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions, as well as indirect lending, including auto financing; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

