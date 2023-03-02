CI Investments Inc. Trims Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

CI Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,250,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,295,301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,972 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,898,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,992,447,000 after acquiring an additional 246,451 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,160,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $707,559,000 after acquiring an additional 108,080 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.0% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,289,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $512,653,000 after acquiring an additional 87,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 655.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,143,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $480,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on SHW shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $283.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.53.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $219.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $56.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $235.87 and its 200 day moving average is $232.43. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $195.24 and a one year high of $285.00.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.04% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a $0.605 dividend. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.35%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $226.70 per share, with a total value of $500,326.90. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares in the company, valued at $52,445,684.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,145.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.