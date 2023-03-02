CI Investments Inc. Sells 15,295 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,254 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,295 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $4,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 338.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Pecaut & CO. bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 446.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. 29.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $31.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.28. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $49.37.
Insider Buying and Selling
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.
About The Liberty SiriusXM Group
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA)
- Wall Street Sees 23% Upside In Revance, Maker Of Botox Competitor
- Has Workhorse Group Finally Hit Bottom?
- Rivian Gives Investors a Taste of the Anxiety Its Consumers Feel
- Target Offering A Rare Buying Opportunity After Earnings
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Probably Not On Your Radar
Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.