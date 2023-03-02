CI Investments Inc. Sells 15,295 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,254 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,295 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $4,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 338.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Pecaut & CO. bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 446.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. 29.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $31.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.28. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $49.37.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $26,064.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,024. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $26,064.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,024. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $47,950.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 8,200 shares of company stock valued at $267,200 and have sold 2,942 shares valued at $99,489. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

