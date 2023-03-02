CI Investments Inc. Has $5.83 Million Position in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 439,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,458 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Manchester United worth $5,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Manchester United by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Manchester United by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Manchester United by 4,255.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Manchester United by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 223,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Manchester United by 1,267.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 6,035 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MANU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Manchester United from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Manchester United Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of MANU opened at $20.45 on Thursday. Manchester United plc has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $27.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.01 and its 200-day moving average is $17.93.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $143.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.15 million. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 25.25% and a negative net margin of 20.61%. Manchester United’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Manchester United plc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Manchester United Company Profile

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial segment engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting segment involves in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.

Further Reading

