CI Investments Inc. Has $2.42 Million Stake in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

CI Investments Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,519 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,702 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CACC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 251.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 95 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Wendy A. Rummler sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.04, for a total value of $555,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,943.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Credit Acceptance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CACC opened at $444.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $452.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $471.54. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 23.10, a current ratio of 23.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Credit Acceptance Co. has a twelve month low of $358.00 and a twelve month high of $648.95.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $11.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.28 by $2.46. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.89 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 29.24%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $14.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 45.46 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CACC. Stephens cut their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $519.00 to $442.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Credit Acceptance from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.