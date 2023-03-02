CI Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

CI Investments Inc. cut its holdings in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,228 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.21% of Eagle Bancorp worth $3,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 587.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 477.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 209.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGBN opened at $43.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.97 and a 12 month high of $60.64.

Eagle Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EGBN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.16. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $90.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EGBN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services, borrowing, and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

