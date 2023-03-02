CI Investments Inc. Buys 8,758 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,758 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.10% of Lincoln National worth $7,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 294.1% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Lincoln National by 25.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Lincoln National by 39.8% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Lincoln National by 704.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lincoln National news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total transaction of $46,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,336 shares in the company, valued at $626,145.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

Lincoln National stock opened at $31.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.51. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $28.61 and a 12-month high of $69.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -13.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on LNC. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Lincoln National from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lincoln National from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lincoln National from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered Lincoln National from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.21.

About Lincoln National

(Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Featured Stories

