Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Holdings Increased by Buckingham Strategic Partners

Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in Chubb were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chubb by 99.9% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 870,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,274,000 after purchasing an additional 434,799 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Chubb by 57.6% during the third quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,186,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,827,000 after purchasing an additional 433,479 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Chubb by 507.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 451,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,049,000 after purchasing an additional 376,859 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Chubb in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,747,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Chubb by 33.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,176,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,910,000 after acquiring an additional 293,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Chubb from $236.00 to $229.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.36.

Chubb Stock Down 0.7 %

CB opened at $209.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $173.78 and a twelve month high of $231.37. The firm has a market cap of $86.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17). Chubb had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.81 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 17.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.52%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Further Reading

