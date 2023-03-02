Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP raised its position in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) by 169.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,772 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP owned approximately 0.18% of Chimerix worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chimerix by 356.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 48,020 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chimerix by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 64,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Chimerix by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 194,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,764,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMRX opened at $1.59 on Thursday. Chimerix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $6.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.98 million, a PE ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.97.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

