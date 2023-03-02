Chiliz (CHZ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $915.83 Million

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 1st. Chiliz has a market capitalization of $915.83 million and approximately $158.35 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chiliz token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000578 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Chiliz has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chiliz Token Profile

Chiliz’s launch date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,503,543 tokens. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a currency option for blockchain-backed products and services geared toward mainstream consumers. Aiming to elevate everyday experiences – fan engagement in entertainment, alternative payment solutions for conventional products, and more.

Chiliz provides sports & entertainment entities with blockchain-based tools to help them engage & monetize their audiences.”

Chiliz Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

