Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Acquired by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 364.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,420,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,927 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Charter Communications by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,203,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,432 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 462.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,345,000 after buying an additional 445,200 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 507.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,557,000 after buying an additional 398,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 23.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,608,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,846,000 after buying an additional 302,570 shares during the period. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Charter Communications from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on Charter Communications to $406.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $486.86.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total transaction of $11,509,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,014.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total transaction of $11,509,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,014.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven A. Miron bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $384.35 per share, for a total transaction of $960,875.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,525,642.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CHTR opened at $362.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $378.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $372.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $297.66 and a twelve month high of $596.94.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.03 by ($0.34). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.20% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.93 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

