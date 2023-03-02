Charif Souki Sells 371,957 Shares of Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Stock

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) Chairman Charif Souki sold 371,957 shares of Tellurian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total transaction of $572,813.78. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 12,042,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,545,668.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Charif Souki also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 1st, Charif Souki sold 378,254 shares of Tellurian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total transaction of $559,815.92.

On Thursday, February 23rd, Charif Souki sold 1,923,283 shares of Tellurian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $3,077,252.80.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Charif Souki sold 562,364 shares of Tellurian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total value of $804,180.52.

On Friday, February 17th, Charif Souki sold 932,209 shares of Tellurian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $1,388,991.41.

On Wednesday, February 15th, Charif Souki sold 1,539,695 shares of Tellurian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $2,324,939.45.

On Monday, February 13th, Charif Souki sold 1,087,027 shares of Tellurian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $1,934,908.06.

On Friday, February 10th, Charif Souki sold 2,147,438 shares of Tellurian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total transaction of $3,843,914.02.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Charif Souki sold 1,793,194 shares of Tellurian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $3,442,932.48.

Shares of TELL stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.48. The company had a trading volume of 7,620,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,722,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $834.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 2.31. Tellurian Inc. has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $6.54.

TELL has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Tellurian from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tellurian by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,741,118 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,723 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Tellurian by 27.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,631,488 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $109,162,000 after buying an additional 7,856,617 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tellurian by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,768,396 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $78,317,000 after purchasing an additional 436,821 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tellurian by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,019,273 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,152,000 after purchasing an additional 293,681 shares during the period. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Tellurian by 240.0% during the 4th quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,422,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,945,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that include an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

