CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $112.37

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIB)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$112.37 and traded as high as C$122.62. CGI shares last traded at C$122.34, with a volume of 606,403 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$135.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$134.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. CIBC upped their price objective on CGI from C$140.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, CGI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$138.44.

The company has a market capitalization of C$26.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$118.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$112.44.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

