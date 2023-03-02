Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.31% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Certara from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Certara from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.29.

Shares of CERT opened at $18.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.95 and a 200-day moving average of $15.83. Certara has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $24.66. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -614.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99.

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $86.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.55 million. Certara had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Certara will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 29,954,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $449,317,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Certara by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Certara during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Certara by 135.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Certara during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Certara during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. 75.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

