Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.50-$0.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $370.00 million-$385.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $374.16 million. Certara also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.50-0.55 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Certara from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Certara from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Certara from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.86.

Shares of CERT traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.44. 494,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,444. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Certara has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $24.66.

In related news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 29,954,521 shares of Certara stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $449,317,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Certara by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,652,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,466,000 after acquiring an additional 626,267 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Certara by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,540,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,491,000 after acquiring an additional 74,266 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Certara by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,200,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,859 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Certara by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,698,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,295,000 after buying an additional 244,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Certara by 3.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,675,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,247,000 after buying an additional 62,972 shares during the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

