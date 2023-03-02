Centrifuge (CFG) Trading 10.7% Lower This Week

Centrifuge (CFG) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One Centrifuge coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00001268 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Centrifuge has a market cap of $17.71 million and approximately $419,632.39 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 94% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $98.33 or 0.00422586 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,646.51 or 0.28564057 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About Centrifuge

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Centrifuge’s official website is centrifuge.io. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. The official message board for Centrifuge is medium.com/centrifuge.

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 430,011,123 with 360,263,043 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.31306276 USD and is down -0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $539,658.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

