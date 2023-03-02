Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 95.5% from the January 31st total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Central Japan Railway Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CJPRY traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.07. 181,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,241. Central Japan Railway has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $14.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.80 and a 200-day moving average of $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Central Japan Railway had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 10.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that Central Japan Railway will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Central Japan Railway Company Profile

Central Japan Railway Co engages in the operation of railway services. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Merchandise, Real Estate, and Others. The Transportation segment involves railway and bus transportation services. The Merchandise segment manages department stores and also provides sales services of goods, and food in stations and trains.

