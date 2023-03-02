Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.64) Per Share

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Celldex Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.47) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Celldex Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.75) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Celldex Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Celldex Therapeutics from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Celldex Therapeutics Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celldex Therapeutics

CLDX opened at $46.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.24. Celldex Therapeutics has a one year low of $19.85 and a one year high of $48.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.43 and a beta of 2.17.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 45,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

