CEEK VR (CEEK) Market Cap Reaches $83.99 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000448 BTC on major exchanges. CEEK VR has a market cap of $83.99 million and $6.66 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 10% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00010491 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00031567 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00041175 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002213 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00022100 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004285 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000158 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.12 or 0.00219519 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,286.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.10517904 USD and is down -0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $6,481,610.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

