CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF) Short Interest Update

CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, a decline of 57.0% from the January 31st total of 88,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

CDL Hospitality Trusts Stock Performance

CDL Hospitality Trusts stock remained flat at $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.93. CDL Hospitality Trusts has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $0.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of CDL Hospitality Trusts from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

About CDL Hospitality Trusts

CDL Hospitality Trusts (CDLHT) is one of Asia's leading hospitality trusts with assets under management of about S$2.9 billion as at 31 December 2020. CDLHT is a stapled group comprising CDL Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust (H-REIT), a real estate investment trust, and CDL Hospitality Business Trust (HBT), a business trust.

Further Reading

