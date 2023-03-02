Caxton Associates LP Takes $373,000 Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.7% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.8% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.7% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.5% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 783 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 57.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WST. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, West Pharmaceutical Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.25.

In other news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.99, for a total transaction of $10,515,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,922 shares in the company, valued at $27,465,208.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WST opened at $318.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.23, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.29. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.19 and a 12 month high of $424.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $708.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.16 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 26.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 24th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.84%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

