Caxton Associates LP Sells 7,279 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Caxton Associates LP lessened its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 61.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,279 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,444,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,376,000 after purchasing an additional 94,837 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,882,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,774,000 after purchasing an additional 146,936 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.09.

NYSE:CL opened at $72.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.78. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.84 and a 12 month high of $83.81.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 88.26%.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

