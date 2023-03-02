Caxton Associates LP Makes New $347,000 Investment in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 141,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000. Caxton Associates LP owned about 0.06% of Invitae as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVTA. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Invitae by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Stock Down 21.9 %

NYSE:NVTA opened at $1.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03. Invitae Co. has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $11.05.

Invitae ( NYSE:NVTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.21. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 45.92% and a negative net margin of 601.64%. The firm had revenue of $122.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.81) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Invitae news, Director Sean E. George sold 44,816 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $91,424.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 743,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Invitae to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Invitae from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen increased their price target on Invitae to $2.80 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Invitae in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.05.

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

