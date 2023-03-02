Caxton Associates LP Makes New $285,000 Investment in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 29,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 107.0% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 430.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 8,539 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 133.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 195.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aaron’s Stock Up 0.3 %

Aaron’s stock opened at $14.40 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $443.23 million, a P/E ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 1.11. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.64 and a twelve month high of $23.63.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

