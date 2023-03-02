Caxton Associates LP Invests $363,000 in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,993 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 9,693.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 17,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 17,254 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,284,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on JKHY shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $195.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $184.00 price target (down from $193.00) on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.22.

JKHY stock opened at $163.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $175.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.06 and a fifty-two week high of $212.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.64.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.47 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.66%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

