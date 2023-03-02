Caxton Associates LP Invests $320,000 in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PDD. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of PDD by 136.0% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 257,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,857,000 after purchasing an additional 148,166 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in PDD by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in PDD by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in PDD by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 6,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PDD by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 5,744 shares in the last quarter. 24.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PDD alerts:

PDD Stock Performance

PDD opened at $91.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.00. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.21 and a 12-month high of $106.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.49. PDD had a return on equity of 34.80% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark upped their target price on PDD from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. KGI Securities upgraded PDD from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded PDD from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday. HSBC increased their price target on PDD from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on PDD from $79.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

PDD Profile

(Get Rating)

PDD Holdings, Inc engages in multinational commerce which owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. Its portfolio includes Pinduoduo, a fresh agriculture platform; and Temu, an online marketplace that connects consumers with sellers, manufactures, and brands. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.