Caxton Associates LP Has $425,000 Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Caxton Associates LP decreased its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,294 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AME. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,179,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in AMETEK by 127.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 994,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,288,000 after buying an additional 557,368 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in AMETEK by 45.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,549,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,310,000 after buying an additional 485,407 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AMETEK by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,608,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,277,369,000 after buying an additional 463,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,931,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AME. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.11.

Insider Activity

AMETEK Stock Up 0.1 %

In other news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total value of $944,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,149,632.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total transaction of $944,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,632.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total transaction of $382,486.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $141.65 on Thursday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.17 and a 1 year high of $148.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 17.56%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

