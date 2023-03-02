Caxton Associates LP Grows Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Caxton Associates LP raised its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 68.3% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 5,282 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.7% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 77,751 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $7,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 23,572 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 139,247 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $14,251,000 after acquiring an additional 5,603 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,013 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $106.25 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $78.30 and a 52-week high of $138.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.47 and a 200-day moving average of $116.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 14.06%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Scotiabank lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.24.

In other news, Director R A. Walker purchased 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.50 per share, with a total value of $501,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R A. Walker purchased 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.50 per share, with a total value of $501,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,382,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

