Caxton Associates LP Buys New Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the second quarter worth $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 99.8% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the third quarter valued at $28,000. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

Ally Financial stock opened at $30.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.15. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.34 and a twelve month high of $47.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 20.34%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Ally Financial from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 22nd. S&P Equity Research set a $29.50 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.24.

Ally Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.