Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.00.

CSTL has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Castle Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Castle Biosciences from $63.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Castle Biosciences from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Castle Biosciences Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:CSTL traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.43. 82,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,507. The company has a market capitalization of $617.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.05. Castle Biosciences has a one year low of $15.58 and a one year high of $47.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Castle Biosciences

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Castle Biosciences

In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $95,020.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 294,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,306,183.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $95,020.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 294,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,306,183.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $176,344.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 199,539 shares in the company, valued at $4,567,447.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,203 shares of company stock valued at $447,568 in the last three months. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 41.8% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 188,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 55,589 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the third quarter worth $1,565,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 18.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 23,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 6.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 33.0% in the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 282,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,199,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

