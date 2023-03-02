Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 617 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 232,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,967,000 after acquiring an additional 20,547 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $9,829,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 22.9% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 132,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,108,000 after acquiring an additional 24,675 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 126,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 93,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $45.70 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $38.21 and a 1 year high of $48.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.05 and its 200 day moving average is $43.40.

