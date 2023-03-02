Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 550 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 19.8% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $61.10 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.99 and a fifty-two week high of $69.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.80.

