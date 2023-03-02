Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,647 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 1.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,122,174 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $829,935,000 after purchasing an additional 154,413 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,004,320 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $637,253,000 after buying an additional 63,907 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,546,624 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $595,612,000 after acquiring an additional 313,621 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.2% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,224,697 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $509,890,000 after purchasing an additional 74,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In related news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Applied Materials Trading Up 1.0 %

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on Applied Materials from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $279.00 to $271.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.16.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $117.26 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.35. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $142.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $99.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.59.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

