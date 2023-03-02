Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $661,000 Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,966 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total transaction of $353,260.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Down 1.0 %

BDX opened at $232.16 on Thursday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $215.90 and a 12 month high of $277.29. The company has a market cap of $65.91 billion, a PE ratio of 43.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $249.60 and a 200 day moving average of $243.83.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on BDX. Citigroup raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.89.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

