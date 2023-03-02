Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $420,000 Stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.19% of TCW Strategic Income Fund worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSI. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund during the second quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund in the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.95% of the company’s stock.

TCW Strategic Income Fund stock opened at $4.96 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.81. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $5.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from TCW Strategic Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.35%.

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

