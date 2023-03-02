Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. One Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,046,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,744,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,538,000 after buying an additional 78,505 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 158.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 51,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,431,000 after buying an additional 31,537 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,519,000. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 156.6% during the third quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 26,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 16,014 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF stock opened at $153.37 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $138.73 and a 52-week high of $190.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.32 and a 200-day moving average of $155.78.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.