Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in KLA during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $378.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $397.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $363.38. The company has a market cap of $52.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.38. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $250.20 and a 12 month high of $429.46.

KLA Announces Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 145.21% and a net margin of 33.77%. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on KLA in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $505.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. KGI Securities lowered KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $318.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.61.

Insider Activity

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,250,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at $11,911,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,103,535.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,250,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,911,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLA Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

See Also

