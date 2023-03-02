Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 4,786 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,830 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,786 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,656.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 32.2% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

CFG stock opened at $41.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.50. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $51.29. The firm has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.37.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.05). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. On average, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.15 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wedbush downgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.17.

Insider Transactions at Citizens Financial Group

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 90,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $3,899,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 455,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,598,927. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

