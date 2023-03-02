Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 345.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,529 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 224.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $202.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.50. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $384.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $350.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Edward Jones upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Tesla from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.95.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total transaction of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,622,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,089,084,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $233,627.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $11,442,600.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total transaction of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,622,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,089,084,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,122,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,636,014,752 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.