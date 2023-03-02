Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5,318.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,340,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,875 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 198.0% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 399,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,319,000 after acquiring an additional 265,486 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 676,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,360,000 after acquiring an additional 257,251 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 540,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,994,000 after acquiring an additional 214,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total value of $13,434,497.74. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 229,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,761,791.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total value of $13,434,497.74. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 229,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,761,791.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total value of $537,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,740 shares in the company, valued at $602,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,454 shares of company stock valued at $21,706,490. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $334.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $417.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $307.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.46.

Shares of PH stock opened at $353.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.28. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.44 and a fifty-two week high of $361.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $323.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $295.45. The company has a market capitalization of $45.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.51.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.31. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.96%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.