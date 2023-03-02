Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $54,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVE stock opened at $149.78 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.33 and a 12 month high of $160.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.51.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.