CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of CarGurus from $31.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of CarGurus to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarGurus has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.23.

CARG opened at $18.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -64.79, a P/E/G ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.52. CarGurus has a 12-month low of $9.14 and a 12-month high of $46.59.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CARG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

