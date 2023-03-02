CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of CarGurus from $31.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of CarGurus to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarGurus has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.23.
CarGurus Price Performance
CARG opened at $18.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -64.79, a P/E/G ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.52. CarGurus has a 12-month low of $9.14 and a 12-month high of $46.59.
Institutional Trading of CarGurus
About CarGurus
Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CarGurus (CARG)
- Wall Street Sees 23% Upside In Revance, Maker Of Botox Competitor
- Has Workhorse Group Finally Hit Bottom?
- Rivian Gives Investors a Taste of the Anxiety Its Consumers Feel
- Target Offering A Rare Buying Opportunity After Earnings
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Probably Not On Your Radar
Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.