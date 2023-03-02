Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.82% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Cardlytics from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Cardlytics from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardlytics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.80.
Cardlytics Stock Down 19.5 %
Shares of CDLX opened at $4.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Cardlytics has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $62.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.96 and its 200 day moving average is $7.75. The company has a market capitalization of $141.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.84.
Cardlytics Company Profile
Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.
