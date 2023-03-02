Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL) Stock Price Down 10.3%

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:CRDL – Get Rating) traded down 10.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.70. 124,815 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 96,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics from C$3.00 to C$1.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Cardiol Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$44.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 7.02 and a quick ratio of 6.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.00.

About Cardiol Therapeutics

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product is CardiolRx, which is in Phase II/III multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx as a cardioprotective therapy to reduce cardiovascular and respiratory events in patients hospitalized with COVID-19, as well as to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis.

