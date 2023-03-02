Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. reduced its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 138,763 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded Capital One Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Odeon Capital Group cut Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.71.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

Capital One Financial stock opened at $108.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.84. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $86.98 and a one year high of $144.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.81 by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.48%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

