Capital Fund Management S.A. Reduces Stock Position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Capital Fund Management S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,908 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Camping World were worth $3,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Camping World during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Camping World in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. EMC Capital Management grew its position in shares of Camping World by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Camping World by 89.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Camping World from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Camping World from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Camping World in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James cut their price target on Camping World from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Camping World from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.29.

CWH opened at $22.43 on Thursday. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.55 and a 52-week high of $33.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 2.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.28 and its 200-day moving average is $26.33.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. Camping World’s payout ratio is currently 77.88%.

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans, and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans, and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring, and promoting the RV lifestyle.

