Capital Fund Management S.A. Makes New Investment in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 75,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,152,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SMCI. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 8,927 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,163,000 after buying an additional 275,725 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SMCI opened at $102.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.26. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.11 and a 12-month high of $103.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.54.

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.14. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 37.49%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on SMCI shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

In other news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP George Kao sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total value of $170,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,950.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,772 shares of company stock valued at $7,917,123 over the last 90 days. 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Super Micro Computer, Inc engages in the distribution and manufacture of information technology solutions and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management products.

